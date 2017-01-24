Chestermere Safeway donations to food bank

Chestermere Safeway Donated $7,977 in store gift cards as well as shopping carts of leftover Christmas goodies to the Chestermere Regional Food Bank Jan. 20. The money for the gift cards was raised by donations to the Give The Gift of Food campaign that ran from Nov. 29 – Dec. 6, 2016. These donations were in addition to the regular support the Food Bank recieves from Safeway. Since March 2016, 8788.61 kg of food has been donated by Safeway. From left: Chestermere Food Bank Executive Director Mardi Oel, board Member Cindy Verbonac, Chestermere Safeway Staff Sarah Jane Speers, Nina Beyer, Biviana Sanchez, Al Wagner and Esther Davies. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield