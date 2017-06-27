Chestermere set to ring in Canada’s 150th birthday in style

Chestermere will give new meaning to the term ‘birthday bash’ with a full slate of events on Canada Day.

The fun starts at 9 am at John Peake Park with a pancake breakfast and a full day of entertainment on the Pavilion Stage featuring local cultural and community groups including the Whitecapper’s Country Line Dancers and a headline performance by the Cream and Sugar Band.

Bunny races will take place throughout the day, weather permitting and there’s a full slate of kid’s activities, games and races for the whole family.

The library holds its annual book sale from 9 am-4 pm and local artisans and food vendors will offer up their wares at a special Trading Post from 11 am-4 pm. Birthday cake will be served in the library starting at 1 followed by s family tug-of-war at 1:30.

The night ends (or just gets started) with Swing Dancing under the Pavillion including performances and lessons from 6:30-11 pm. Of course, the grand finale will be fireworks on the north side of the lake starting at dusk.

According to the city’s web site, lawn chairs, blankets and umbrellas are allowed in the park. Dogs are permitted provided they’re on a leash. However, alcohol and glass containers are prohibited.