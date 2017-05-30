Chestermere stock car driver begins 50th racing season

The Chestermere resident, who turns 66 this year, began his 50th season of racing last weekend at Dinosaur Downs Speedway in

Drumheller.

The first 25 years he drove claimers, street stocks and hobby stocks.

The past 25 years he has driven International Motor Contest Associates Canada (IMCA) Modifieds.

Roger is an internationally ranked driver who prides himself on being competitive. In 2016 in he placed second the IMCA championships. He was also track champion at Dinosaur Downs Speedway in Drumheller and Drayton Valley Speedway, Drayton Valley at the end of the season in 2016.

During the first races of the season, Bonneville finished first in the 1A and 2A heat races and 4th in the main event. This weekend he was off to Rimbey and Taylor, BC before heading back to Drumheller June 3-4.

According to his publicist Carol Douglas, Bonneville exclusively races dirt track on the local circuit.

He plans to run a full slate of races this year in Alberta, BC and Saskatchewan, competing for the IMCA Championship.