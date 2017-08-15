Chestermerian killed in long weekend crash near Medicine Hat

RCMP collision analysts are continuing to investigate a crash that killed a nine-year-old Chestermere girl and sent three others to hospital Aug. 7 near Medicine Hat.

The collision occurred at about 3 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway at Highway 41.

A westbound Pontiac Sunfire collided with an eastbound semi-trailer that was turning onto Highway 41.

The nine-year-old girl was killed in the collision, while two twelve-year-old girls as well as the female driver of the car where transported to hospital in critical condition.

One of the girls and the female driver have since been upgraded to stable condition.

The driver of the semi was unhurt in the collision.

The identities of the collision victims, who are all from Chestermere, have not been released.