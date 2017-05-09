CHS Students give back

Aliens, Jedi and bounty hunters took over Chestermere High School for their annual spring fundraiser May 4.

The Star Wars theme for the night was chosen to coincide with the popular Star Wars play on words for May 4.

“May the fourth, referencing the Star Wars movies and ‘May the Force be with you’,” said CHS student Prime Minister Benjamin Robak who is in Grade 12.

This year the student government decided to support the Chestermere Regional Food Bank and the South East Rocky View Food Bank.

“Lately, with the economy the way it is, we’d been asked specifically by the Chestermere food bank to provide food and monetary donations because they were really running low,” he said.

“And so the students of Chestermere High decided to answer that call,” said Robak.

The evening was a pot luck event, with Star Wars themed activities and entertainment provided by the school’s band.

“We’ve got cookie decorating we have Star Wars trivia, and light saber battles and a bunch of different activities,” he said.

They were raising funds for the book banks through ticket sales, a raffle and also accepted both monetary and food donations.

Organizers didn’t have any specific goals for what they were hoping to raise during the event.

Chestermere Regional Food Bank President Vicki Osanyintola said that the food bank really appreciates the support of the students and their families.

“Our need at the food bank over the past few years has nearly doubled,” she said.

The food bank feeds up to 40 different families each month.

The event was organized and hosted by the student government and CHS’s GSA.