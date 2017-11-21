City ready to light up the lake

With the recent snow, John Peake park’s transformation to a winter wonderland is nearly complete, all that’s left to complete the transformation is to light the annual lights display.

City of Chestermere Events Coordinator Nancie Huneault described the lights display and the transformation of the park as “magical.”

“It’s…very festive,” said Huneault.

This year, the light displays will stretch from end to end of John Peake Park. In the future Huneault hopes to be able to expand the displays to include anniversary park as well.

“We hope that…we will actually expand…to Anniversary,” she said.

The Winter Light Festival gets started at 3:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Chestermere Public Library’s tenth anniversary celebrations.

City council will flip the switch for the Official Lighting of the Christmas Display at 6 p.m.

The night will end with a fireworks display at 8 p.m.

Based on the feedback from last year’s inaugural Winter Lights Festival, Huneault is expecting a bigger crowd this year, that is if the weather cooperates.

“People really enjoyed it last year,” she said.

For the most part, the festival will be much the same as last year, just a little bit bigger.

“We’re always building on the light’s display,” said Huneault, “so we’ve added a few more elements to that.”

Like last year there will be food trucks, a Christmas market & children’s crafts, fire performers, fire pits, food trucks, musical performances, sleigh rides, little toot train rides and once again a special appearance by the Ice Princesses.

New this year will be a performance by the choir from Our Lady of Wisdom Elementary School.

After the official light up, the display will be on nightly until about the middle of February said Huneault.

For a complete schedule of Winter Lights Festival events go to http://ab-chestermere.civicplus.com/220/Winter-Lights-Festival.