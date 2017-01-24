City staff and CUI working on follow-up actions from rate-review process

At the Jan. 16 council meeting, city council directed staff to work with Chestermere Utilities Inc. (CUI) on issues from last year’s review that need to be clarified for the coming year.

Staff will be discussing with CUI about the ownership of the storm water utilities, changes to the life cycle utility charge for the 2018 rate review, the creation of a more detailed rate request application and to discuss concerns of non-residents using the recycling centre at no cost.

“All four actions are follow up on outstanding items brought up at our Council meeting in December,” said Mayor Patricia Matthews.

In particular, the discussion on whether CUI or the city should own the storm water utilities is the final item from the Stack’d consulting review to be completed in 2017.

City administration and CUI will be working towards solutions to these issues that align with the new mandate approved by council last year.

“In the long run they will provide more clarity back to residents about fees, and services as well as who is using the recycling yard,” said Matthews.