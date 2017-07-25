Classic Car Collectors get their day

Classic car lovers will want to mark July 14 in their calendars.

Alberta’s provincial government has declared the day to be Collector Car Appreciation Day in an effort to recognize the contributions automobiles have made to the development of the province.

“I am thrilled to be able to celebrate the thousands of speciality, classic and vintage car collectors in Alberta and the fabulous machines they lovingly preserve for us all to enjoy,” said Minister of Service Alberta Stephanie McLean about the proclamation.

“So on Collector Car Appreciation Day, our government says thank you to this vibrant community of collectors for preserving our heritage,” she said.

With the announcement, Alberta joins the ranks of Manitoba, B.C., and Saskatchewan in recognizing the contributions of collector cars.

“The cars we drive reflect our times – from the depression-era cars of the 1930s and family farm trucks of the late 1940s, to the muscle cars of the 1960s.

“Alberta’s collector car hobbyists restore and preserve this part of our rich history and they do it while giving back to the community” said McLean.