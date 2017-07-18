Council approves changes to South East Area Structure Plan

Chestermere City Council approved amendments to the South East Chestermere Area Structure Plan and Kinniburgh Land Use Designation at the July 4 council meeting.

With the approval, the bylaws have been amended from designating estate residential housing to residential single detached houses.

As the name implies, the bylaw applies to the south east portion of the city and the Community of Kinniburgh.

“Council took all of the information provided by staff, including assurances that transportation and Infrastructure impacts would be very minimal, and considered our strategic documents for the future vision of our community,” said Chestermere’s Mayor Patricia Matthews.

These changes mean that rather than adding new lots to the area, the existing lots will be modified to fit the newly designated lots.

The approved development will now see 43 less residential estate modified lots built and 56 residential single detached lots.

The overall change means only 13 additional house will be built compared with the original development plan.

This increase will mean that the overall density of the area will be 4.34 units per acre.

Council came to the decision after considering both city administration’s advice and public feedback on the proposal.

“We…considered feedback from the public in our decision and balanced it all out,” said Matthews.

“We moved forward to support a strategy that fits closer with our new MDP and will help complete the community and as a result approved staff’s request,” she said.