Council passes 2017 tax rate bylaw

A 2.3% tax increase is in the mail after council gave approval to its 2017 tax rate bylaw at its regular meeting on Monday.

The rate hike was previously agreed on during the 2017-19 budget consultations and was considered a formality pending formal assessment values.

The total value of residential, farm land, non-residential (commercial) and machinery and equipment came in at $3.6 billion. Of the total, $3.4 billion — 95% — was considered residential.

General municipal levies totaled $19.37 million. School requisitions amounted to $8.9 million including $8.13 million for public schools and another $1.56 million for Roman Catholic Separate schools. Service fees kicked in another $170,000.

Separately, council gave first reading to bylaw #006-17 authorizing $14 million in debt funding for construction on Township Road 240 linking Highway 791 with Range Road 284. The entire budgeted cost of the road including grants is $22 million.

The debt represents the front-ending portion of the project. Work is expected to start later this year and be complete in 2019.