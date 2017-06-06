Creating Amazing Places

There is an art and a science to creating the very best neighbourhood developments. From a design perspective, developers and architects work together with city staff and municipal leaders to propose plans that work for everyone. They have to balance the need for green spaces and schools, while ensuring that developers are able to make a profit and home owners are able to afford a place to raise their families. Creating a world class city is not easy, but it is perhaps one of the most important tasks we can do together. Cities are only built once and we have a chance to build something truly special and unique here in Chestermere.

We know a great place when we experience it. Most of us can recall walking through a welcoming neighbourhood, window shopping along a vibrant main street, or eating at a trendy boardwalk cafe. But what goes into making these remarkable spaces?

The Project for Public Spaces says that there are four key attributes that make for great places. These attributes help communities evaluate places and create the very best cities and neighbourhoods. The first is that an amazing place has plenty of uses and activities. It should have a sense of fun, local flavour, and ‘specialness’ that help raise property values, promotes businesses, and makes people want to buy in.

The second attribute that makes for an amazing place is that it is sociable. It should inspire pride, cooperation, and friendly interaction that encourages neighbours to spend time with others in all seasons. Social places also create opportunities for people to volunteer and build the caring social fabric of the city.

The third attribute of the very best community spaces is that they are accessible and linked. Walkability and proximity make spaces vibrant hubs for gatherings and pedestrian activity. The fourth attribute of amazing spaces is that they have a sense of comfort. Safety, cleanliness, charm and historic value all help make a place feel welcoming and attractive.

Great neighbourhoods are more than a collection of houses, they are created to sustain life in all its dynamic aspects. Humans need more than food shelter to thrive, we need social, useful, connected and comfortable places that help us put down roots, build businesses, care for one another, and celebrate the hopes and joys of our lives. The very best communities are places of play, work, accessible worship gatherings, thriving non-profit groups, a home for all seasons of life, built for rest, hospitality, safety, and innovation.

Chestermere has been built by many good people, we have some fantastic amenities including parks, beaches, and waterfalls. But Chestermere continues to be built, and new plans need new input. When Chestermere decides to develop the south end of the lake, will we build a few splendid lake front homes? A community park and beach? A peaceful and protected nature area? A charming boardwalk with shops and restaurants? A welcoming high density condo? Each person may have a vision for what a new development could be, and the best neighbourhoods are built with broad input. We will build the very best city when we are alert to the beauty of our place and build with the wellbeing of Chestermere and all future residents in mind. What is your vision for the future of Chestermere and how will you share it?