Drivers urged to be cautious as kids head back to classes

RCMP are urging drivers to be cautious and give themselves a little extra time in the mornings as kids go back to school and school zones come back into effect.

“There will be…traffic congestion,” said Chestermere RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz.

It can take a couple of weeks for all drivers to get used the school zones again.

He suggests that parents and other drivers plan a little extra time into their mornings for the congestion so there is no temptation to speed through school zones.

Speeding and other safety infractions around schools is something the RCMP will be on the lookout for as part of their enhanced traffic safety initiative.

Wielgosz said that since he took over command of the Chestermere detachment there hasn’t been a student pedestrian collision.

“And we’re certainly looking to continue that trend,” he said.

In past years the detachment has spent up to 600 man-hours on school zone patrols.

Driver also need to be aware of and careful around school buses.

“Keep your distance, especially when you see the flashing yellows and flashing reds, make sure you keep your distance, make sure you stop,” said Wielgosz.

“Let’s make sure everyone’s safe,” he said.

To ensure a safe school year, Wielgosz also suggest that parents makes sure that their children are aware of their surroundings, especially when crossing the street, as they travel to and from school.

“Make sure that the motorist can see you and that you’ve made eye contact and that you know they’re going to stop before you cross the intersection,” he said.

He also recommends that kids minimize the distractions on their walk to school.

“You can be a distracted pedestrian just as much as you can be a distracted driver,” said Wielgosz.