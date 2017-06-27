Duck program discontinued

It is with great disappointment that I have learned that the program will not Be happening this year due to some complaints about the ducks. I enjoyed seeing the Ducks their each day along with many others who are visiting their loved ones at The grave sites. Do you think that Farmers do not have the same problem with their Livestock. If you are worried about the ducks dying at the end of the season Then never go to a farm as the cows, chickens, pigs and rabbits are all raised to die.

I hope Mountain View will reconsider their decision for next season.

C. Bell