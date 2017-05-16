    Home / News / Local News / Emergency preparedness open house

    Emergency preparedness open house

    Posted on May 16, 2017
    The city’s booth at the emergency preparedness open house at the Fire Hall May 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    People walk through the Chestermere Fire Hall at the emergency preparedness open house at the Fire Hall May 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    The Seitoun family, who recently moved to Chestermere from Fort. McMurray chat with a member of the Chestermere Fire Services at the emergency preparedness open house at the Fire Hall May 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Five-year-old Myles Miskulin gives the RCMP boat a try at the emergency preparedness open house at the Fire Hall May 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

