The city’s booth at the emergency preparedness open house at the Fire Hall May 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
People walk through the Chestermere Fire Hall at the emergency preparedness open house at the Fire Hall May 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
People walk through the Chestermere Fire Hall at the emergency preparedness open house at the Fire Hall May 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
The Seitoun family, who recently moved to Chestermere from Fort. McMurray chat with a member of the Chestermere Fire Services at the emergency preparedness open house at the Fire Hall May 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Five-year-old Myles Miskulin gives the RCMP boat a try at the emergency preparedness open house at the Fire Hall May 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield