Energy report sets out provincial plan for energy efficiency

The Energy Efficiency Advisory Panel presented their final report to the Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office, Shannon Phillips on Jan. 23.

The report, giving Alberta its first long-term energy-efficiency vision, brings Alberta in line with the rest of Canada.

“As Albertans, we pride ourselves on being energy leaders.

“When it comes to energy efficiency, we should always be leading,” said Phillips, “That’s what our government has set out to do.”

In addition to the delivery of the report, three programs were also announced.

The first is a residential no-cost energy savings program. This program offers homeowners and rental tenants direct, no-charge installation of energy efficient products. This program would include assessing household water, lighting, and heating components and the installation of energy-saving products.

Secondly a residential retail products program that will offer rebates to residential customers.

Initially the focus of this program will be on lighting, appliances, and insulation. Future campaigns could include consumer electronics and water-heating products.

The final program is a business, non-profit and institutional energy savings program. This program offers incentives for the use of high-efficiency products from a provincially compiled list.

Other recommendations included the use of energy efficient appliances by albertas and the increase in use of renewable energy such as small-scale solar generation.

Implementation of the report’s recommendations for energy efficient programs will create jobs and help to diversify the Alberta economy.

Investment in small-scale solar and micro-generation has already begun.

$11.5 million has been budgeted for small scale solar projects for both public schools and Indigenous communities in Alberta.

The provincial government is also looking at the feasibility of using a solar farm to power half of government operations.

The government also announced that revenue generated by the new carbon levy will be used to fund rebates for energy-saving appliances and solar panels.