Entrepreneurs encouraged to participate in Chinook Entrepreneur Challenge

Chestermere entrepreneurs have the chance to win while developing their business plan with the Chinook Entrepreneur Challenge (CEC).

“The Chinook Entrepreneur Challenge is a business plan writing competition designed and targeted toward new or existing business (individuals or teams) who have a sustainable and high-growth business idea,” said Wendy Gerbrandt Community Economic Development Coordinator with Wild Rose Community Futures.

In rural Alberta communities, connecting with a Community Futures office is often the first step entrepreneurs take when looking for support said Gerbrandt.

The CEC provides these entrepreneurs with the opportunity to get support and advice from guest speakers and to network with other entrepreneurs and businesses throughout their region.

A panel of judges will award the top three entries in the general and technology categories with cash and in-kind prizes.

The program also includes six live training sessions available to all participants either in person in Lethbridge or streamed online.

All sessions are held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Registration for the competition closes on March 29 at 2 p.m. however the training programs have already started and will finish on March 1.

Gerbrandt recommends the program as a great way for entrepreneurs to network and grow their business.

“The CEC will provide entrepreneurs the opportunity to prepare and revise their business plans,” she said.

The training sessions provide both advice and an opportunity for individuals to consult with experts in the field.

“The speakers involved in the program, drawing on their own business expertise, help participants develop their business plans by providing advice and consultation,” said Gerbrandt.

The speakers are drawn from a wide range of industries.

“Therefore [they] can provide a variety of expertise and experience relating to their specific background.

“Each speaker completes and signs a non-disclosure agreement to protect information shared during training sessions,” said Gerbrandt.

Participation in the training sessions will maximize a participants results in both the competition and writing a business plan that will help them succeed.

“For each session individuals attend they will earn points that will be added to their overall evaluation once their plan is submitted into the competition.

“In addition, individuals could seek a mentor or someone to share ideas, concepts and to review your plan,” she said.

Even if a business doesn’t finish in the top three they will have gained valuable insights and connections to grow their business.

“The Chinook Entrepreneur Challenge is a great first step in preparing/revising your business plan,” said Gerbrandt.

For more information and details on the training dates go to http://www.chinookchallenge.com.