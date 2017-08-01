Finding nature in Chestermere’s back yard

Just south of the lake, past the railway tracks lies a hidden natural gem that could one day be Chestermere’s version of Fish Creek Park.

“I want a park that’s got a little more than native trees,” said Ray Blanchard who thinks his property south of the lake is better than Calgary’s park.

He has been working and planting trees for 44 years.

“I’ve been a student of nature,” he said.

He said the key to getting non-native trees to grow in Alberta is to find varieties that come from places with similar growing seasons.

Getting red oak to grow and survive our winters has been one of Blanchard’s toughest challenges.

Blanchard hopes that one day his property will be developed into a public park that everyone in Chestermere will be able to enjoy.

He has even gone so far as to include that in his will.

His property is split between natural historic Alberta vegetation and Blanchard’s more planned forest of imported trees.

“It’s kind of the History of Alberta,” he said, “back there is old Alberta the trees and all the old plants are back there.

“It’s all native prairie it’s never been broken.”

Until the natural space can be developed into a park, Blanchard gives tours of his property and also has groups from Camp Chestermere coming out to walk his property this summer.

Cathy Burness went on a recent tour of the property.

Her curiosity had been piqued with stories of the wetlands and trees that are on the property.

“I just thought it would be really cool to see it,” she said.

Other than not seeing any deer or foxes on the walk, Burness’s expectations were more than met.

“It was extremely informative,” she said.