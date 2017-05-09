Food Bank the winner at CHS staff vs students hockey game

The Chestermere High School (CHS) student hockey team proved to be too much for the staff and alumni team during the sixth annual fundraiser game May 1.

“Even with all of the extra help, the students’ team gave the staff all that they could handle by outscoring them 6 – 3 when the final buzzer sounded,” said CHS Principal Jordan Fenton in an e-mail.

He student team was made up of Grade 10, 11 and 12 students from the schools’s hockey program. In order to field a full roster, the staff had to reach out to some of the alumni to fill out the team.

Bolstering the staff team were CHS hockey program alumni, Josh Betinol, Trevor Costello, Nolan Kent, Cora Place, and Zach Wittenberg. Wittenberg, Costello, and Place all played for their respective post-secondary institution hockey teams this past season.

“Nolan just finished his rookie year with the Spruce Grove Saints of the AJHL,” said Fenton.

The staff were also joined by Jenna Cunningham of the Calgary Inferno.

Although the staff team were outscored, they did manage to net the last goal of the game.

CHS math teacher Paul MacFadyen was heard to say, “they may have scored more goals than we did, but we scored the last one and everyone knows that the last goal wins in pond hockey.”

A comment that is sure to spark controversy amongst the students, especially with talk of who will next year’s game already starting.

“This event has become a favorite event for students and staff,” said Fenton.

Regardless of who was the on ice winner, the real winner Monday was the Chestermere and Area Food Bank.

Donations of both food and money were collected by the school t the game.