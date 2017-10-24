Getting to work

A full house came to watch as Chestermere’s new Mayor and Council were sworn in at their first official council meeting Oct. 23.

“Now we’re in the big chair,” said the newly sworn in Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

Council chambers were packed with about 30 people watching from the lobby as RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz swore in Chalmers followed alphabetically by the councilors.

“This community is behind this new council and they’re ready to go, they want to move forward and it’s our job to take them there,” said Chalmers.

The ceremony was followed by cake and a chance to mingle with the assembled crowd before the official portrait was taken.

After the portrait, the organizational council meeting resumed. In it council selected Mel Foat to be Deputy Mayor.

Councilors also mapped out the 2018 city council meeting schedule and the council committee appointments were made.

Chalmers said that he and the new council will be busy getting up to speed over the coming month.

Council have several upcoming meetings designed to get help get the new councilors familiar with all the different city departments.

“We’re just going to roll up our sleeves and jump right in,” he said.

Councillor Yvette Wagner echoed Chalmers sentiments.

“I’m ready to get to work,” she said.

Wagner said that the learning curve is going to be pretty steep for the next month.

“It’s exciting, I love learning new stuff,” she said.

Chalmers said that his past experience as Mayor of Camrose will help him as he works to learn all the ins and outs of Chestermere’s city hall.

“Fortunately, I’ve had the opportunity to go through the process that council is required,” he said, “so I’ve got some understanding of how that works.”

“I still need to get up to speed on some of the intricacies of Chestermere,” said Chalmers.