Good tempo for great golf

This week we are going to focus on one of the most important fundamentals in the game…tempo! I cannot stress enough the importance of having good tempo in the golf swing, if you want to become a good player. So many people struggle with tempo, especially beginners, but poor tempo is usually the main reason good players get off track or get into a slump.

I remember years ago, in 1980, as an intermediate member (under 25 still going to school) at the Edmonton Country Club, I got a chance to play with one of the best players in the country and our club champion many times over, John Kilburn. He shot a smooth effortless 68 that day and offered me some advice. He told me I was a good player but my swing was too quick and I needed to slow things down. That was it. When John Kilburn tells you something you listen. I went to work on slowing things down and fortunately went on to win the club championship that year.

It also reminds me of another story of the great Bobby Jones who was in a slump just prior to a major championship. He called in his teacher who rode a train for two hours to meet him. He watched Bobby hit a few balls and said “you’re trying to hit the ball with your backswing” and then got back on the train. In other words, he was telling Bobby that his backswing was too quick. Bobby went on to win that major.

These two stories illustrate that it doesn’t really matter if you are an amateur player or one of the greats of all time (Bobby Jones was also an amateur) good tempo can make a huge difference in playing great golf.

What is Tempo?

Tempo is the ratio of the measured time in seconds it takes to make a backswing versus the measured rate of time in seconds it takes to make a downswing until impact. Tempo is the natural rhythm and timing of the swing. You want your swing to not only happen in a timely manner but in a consistent way with every swing. This is key.

Often, the tempo of a golfer reflects their personality on and off the course. If you are a person that is laid back and relaxed in your day to day life, a slower, softer tempo should suit you better. Those who walk fast and talk fast, on the other hand, are more-suited for a quick tempo in their swing. Don’t fight your natural tendencies. If you force a tempo that isn’t true to you, your swing will never feel like your own. Fred Couples has a softer tempo. Nick Price and Tom Watson have quicker tempos. Find what’s right for you.

So What is a good standard for tempo?

Studies have shown that a golf professional’s average time for the backswing is 0.82 seconds, with an additional 0.27 seconds for the downswing to impact. That is a 3 to 1 ratio for backswing compared to downswing which is ideal and we should all strive for. You may be slower or quicker overall but the ratio should be ideally 3 to 1. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods all have 3 to 1 ratios.

Most amateurs have trouble keeping a consistent tempo and this leads to inconsistent golf. Most amateurs also make the mistake of too quick of a backswing rather than too slow. I think we can all relate to that especially when we get nervous or in a situation out of our comfort zone. Tension is a major cause of a hurried swing tempo.

How To get good tempo

Relax when you address the ball. Make sure your grip is not too tense and firm as that will create tension in your arms and shoulders. Take relaxed, easy practice swings. Use a slow, smooth takeaway to set up the proper tempo for the entire swing. On the practice range, experiment with starting your swing much more slowly than you normally do and see if that improves your overall tempo and better ball striking. If you’re swing is quick and fast, it is so hard to get all your body parts to work in sync with one another. As I have stated earlier, more times than not a rushed takeaway is the main culprit in poor tempo.

If you are in a slump, just learning the game or want to take your game to the next level, work on your tempo!

Start with slowing things down and aiming for a smooth rhythmic swing which will lead you to playing YOUR best golf and perhaps winning the club champs this year!