Great Playoff Victory for Chestermere Chiefs Pee Wee Team!

The Chestermere Chiefs Peewee team is riding a two game winning streak as a result of the strong performance Saturday October 21 at Shouldice Park with a 21-0 win over the Calgary Colts Peewee team –The Chiefs first playoff CPFA victory in recent club history.

The scoring began early in the first quarter on a long 45-yard run play by Alex Airth giving the Chiefs an early 6-0 lead.

3 minutes and 33 seconds later the Chiefs scored again on a perfectly executed 48-yard fake punt by Middle Linebacker Ty Bailey who also scored on the extra point attempt giving the Chiefs a 13 –0 lead.

The Chiefs opened up the second quarter with strong defense and several quarterback sacks by Kayden Solvason, Nick Duhaime and Sam Mughal taking the 13-0 lead into half time.

The Chiefs started the second half with an aggressive defense with 3 more sacks 3 and tackles for losses. They demonstrated their dominance over the Colts into the 4th quarter by scoring 2 more points by the trio of Rowan Baerwaldt, Nic Phelps and Brayden Thurlow on safety touch in the Colts end zone adding to their lead making the score 15-0.

Then midway through the fourth quarter Fullback Nathan Benoit broke out with a Fantastic 42 yard run for his 1st TD of the season, giving the Chiefs a 21-0 lead.

The Chiefs have shown incredible growth and determination this season. They have continued to improve each week and strive to continually work hard to become a better team.

The Chiefs will take on the Calgary Rebels in the second round of playoffs. In the last game against the Rebels it was a heart breaking loss, as they made a touchdown with 9 seconds left in the game to take the lead.

Coaches and parents are extremely proud of our Chestermere Chiefs and the strides they have made this season. They have shown commitment and dedication and best of all a love of the game!