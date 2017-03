A Greyhound bus destined for Vancouver made an emergency stop on Highway 1 East of Chestermere March 21.

The driver made the stop after a male passenger left his seat, put on a mask, began pacing the aisle, and taking notes and pictures of the other passengers.

The RCMP were called and quickly arrived on scene surrounding the bus.

The man, who had been reported missing from Winnipeg, was taken into custody and transported to Calgary for a mental health assessment.