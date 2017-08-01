Handling the summer heat

With one of the warmer summers in recent memory, Albertans are again being warned to take precautions while enjoying the blazing temperatures.

Both a heat warning and expanded fire bans were announced July 27.

With temperatures forecast to range from the mid-20s to 31degrees Celsius, Environment Canada recommended in the warning that Albertans “Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.”

The risk of suffering ill health effects due to the heat are increased for pregnant women, young the elderly, people with a chronic illness, and anyone working or exercising outside.

To protect oneself from the risks of heat exposure, Environment Canada advises that people restrict activities to mornings and evenings, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and to never leave people or pets in parked vehicles for any period of time.

In addition to the health concerns, the heat wave has also worsened the already high risk of wildfire.

Chestermere Fire Services (CFS) has issued a fire advisory while the province has expanded fire bans in Southern Alberta.

Due to the moderate fire danger, CFS is reminding residents to be extra vigilant while enjoying back yard fires.

In the statement on the city website, CFS recommends “soaking the area adjacent to the fire pits with water.”

A fire ban may be issued in the city if conditions change leading to an increase in the fire hazard level.

Chestermerians looking to get out of the city to go camping are advised to check albertafirebans.ca for detailed information on current provincial fire bans.

Effective at 10 a.m. July 27, the province issued an expanded fire ban for portions of southern Alberta.

The ban applies regions of the Forest Protection Area south of the Red Deer River along the mountains and foothills to the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park.

“Over the past few weeks we have seen very little rain in the southern parts of Alberta. This has pushed the fire hazard to extreme levels throughout the forest, creating tinder-dry conditions and increased wildfire risk,” said Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Oneil Carlier.

No fires are permitted during the ban. This includes campfires in campgrounds regardless of whether there is a fire pit.

According to the press release, the ban will stay in effect until further notice.

Gas or propane stoves/barbecues are still permitted.

The penalty for violating the provincial fire ban is a $287 ticket.