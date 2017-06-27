Historical Murals Revitalized

In 2013 the Chestermere Historical Foundation partnered with EPCOR, The City of Chestermere, CUI, The Glenbow Archives, and SignCraft Digital to place 12 murals with historic scenes of life in Chestermere on Lift Station #10. Unfortunately the commonly used outdoor mural material was (unknown to anyone at the time) not compatible with a temperature difference between inside and out on the concrete, and had to be replaced. Taking full responsibility for this, Trent deGoesbriand of SignCraft Digital (also a Chestermere resident) provided new materials for the murals, and with a further very generous donation by EPCOR ( Davey Robertson, Site Manager EPCOR Chestermere) a full restoration and revitalization was completed this month. Each mural is now on a wooden frame, with the photos printed on weather stable backing for viewing well into the future. Please enjoy these as you drive along Chestermere Boulevard, at Rainbow Road — the NE corner.

To hear the stories behind those photos, and the historical banners on Chestermere Boulevard, Kay Clarke of the Chestermere Historical Foundation will give a free presentation as part of Historic Calgary Week, on Monday July 31 at 7pm in the Chestermere Whitecappers’ room 201 West Chestermere Drive. Kay, whose family (the McKenzies) have been in Chestermere since 1910, will present the history of Chestermere starting with the earliest farm settlers, including the formation of the lake, the earliest plans for Chestermere and finally the Cabin Owners Association, leading to the community that Chestermere is today.

For more information and stories about the history of Chestermere go to the webpage www.chestermerehistoricalfoundation.org A copy of the first history book about Chestermere, ‘Saddles Sleighs and Sadirons’ is available online at http://www.ourroots.ca/toc.aspx?id=13197&qryID=27242e09-6a6b-4a49-a2c1-484436829b99