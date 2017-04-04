If you teach a kid to sail

As a kid, there is simply nothing like being able to pilot your own craft. Riding a bike is one thing, but skillfully steering and docking a sailboat is quite another.

There are two basics needed when learning to sail a boat: controlling the power of the wind in the sails and then steering the boat. These are both linked to wind direction and strength. The sails are like the accelerator in a car – they make you go forward.

Wind is the invisible fuel that makes sailing so exciting! Using it to get a boat where you want it to go is very satisfying.

There is nowhere better to be when the summer hits than on the water! Sailing is a sport that can be enjoyed by all ages and you can choose the type of sailing that appeals to you – fast, exciting and competitive or relaxing, quiet and laid back. Sailing is a lifetime sport; a unique recreation that one can enjoy over many, many years.

Learning to sail at the Yacht Club in Chestermere begins as early as age 5 when children are taught the basics of sailing with a strong emphasis on water safety. As they grow and grasp the concepts, they move on to learn rigging, launching and recovery. Once they gain a greater knowledge of sailing principles, they graduate to collision avoidance and improved boat control.

Children in our programs learn to sail with the Club’s fleet of Optimists which are small, single-handed sailing dinghies intended for use by children up to age 12. There are opportunities to participate in weekly sailing camps throughout the summer as well as the youth race team which is a four month program beginning in May.

For further information about the Yacht Club or any of our programs, please visit our website at www.cyc.ab.ca