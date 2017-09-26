Introducing the Catholic School Board Candidates – Cheryl Low

Incumbent Catholic School Board candidate Cheryl Low believes that the last four years prove her leadership and commitment to Chestermere and Wards 9 and 10 in Calgary.
“I am committed to serving,” she said, “I have worked collaboratively to build strong relationships.”
She has served as the Chair of the School Board since 2015.
One of her proudest achievements on the board include work on changes to the Municipal Government Act.
The changes see school boards recognized as municipal partners.
“Which…ensures that we are able to meet the needs of our students,” said Low.
Looking to the future of Catholic Schools in Chestermere, Low said that the student is always the focus of decisions.
One thing students in Chestermere need are new schools to meet the needs of the growing population.
“This will require collaboration with the City of Chestermere and the provincial government to procure the land and funding,” she said.
As a resident of Chestermere since 2013, she has watched the city’s rapid growth in population and the challenges that has created.
She has been active in the Catholic community in the city, participating in the 2015 Angels on High fundraiser in support of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish.
She said that she has also heard from parents about a need for more programming and opportunities at the schools.
Another priority for Low in serving on the Catholic School board is to “advocate for and protect the rights of Catholic education.”
It’s not just the experience she has gained and the accomplishments made by the board in the last four years leading Low to seek re-election.
“I have much more to give and much more to do to continue to provide excellence in Catholic education for all of our students,” she said.
For more information on Low’s re-election campaign visit LowCheryl.blogspot.ca.