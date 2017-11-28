It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Santa will be making his first pre-Christmas stop in Chestermere on Dec. 2 at the Chestermere Regional Community Association’s (CRCA) annual Community Christmas Party.

The annual family party runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and has something for everyone in the family.

There will crafts for all ages in Santa’s Workshop, free coffee, hot chocolate, treats, live music and the always popular visit with Santa.

Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger said that the favourite part of the party, for the adults at least, is the musical entertainment onstage combined with the opportunity to enjoy a coffee and socialize.

“For the kids, it is the crafts and activities as they usually make something to take home and the treats and of course, seeing Santa,” said Klinger.

While year to year the Christmas party follows the same tried and true format, Klinger said that each year the onstage performers, the supporting clubs and organizations and the activity’s change.

One thing that hasn’t changed in the 14 years Klinger has been organizing the party is the support for the Chestermere Regional Food Bank. Entry to the Christmas Party is by donation to the food bank.

“We have been supporting the Food Bank at this event since I got here…and have felt it was a worthy cause, especially at this time of year when the need is greatest,” she said.

The community has always been generous in their support of the food bank both at the CRCA and other events in the community.

In addition to the family Christmas Party, the CRCA is also hosting a Christmas Dance for kids in Grades 5-9.

The Christmas Jellybean Dance is on Dec. 1 from 7-9:30 p.m. with tickets $7 at the door.

Klinger said that both the Christmas party and dance are a successful because of the, “volunteers who help make the event possible and the businesses that support this event.”