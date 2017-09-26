Last week in photos – Chestermere

Competitors race up the stairs at John Peake Park to start the annual Rotary Amazing Race Fundraiser Sept. 24. The race saw competitors completing challenges around the city before a celebratory dinner at the Whitecappers. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
A Competitor in the annual Rotary Amazing Race Fundraiser Sept. 24 places a box of groceries in the Whitecappers kitchen to complete the race’s first challenge. The race saw competitors completing challenges around the city before a celebratory dinner at the Whitecappers. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
A Competitor in the annual Rotary Amazing Race Fundraiser Sept. 24 competes in the shuffleboard challenge at the Whitecappers kitchen. The race saw competitors completing challenges around the city before a celebratory dinner at the Whitecappers. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Michelle Young and Mayor Patricia Matthews cut the ribbon to officially open the new Cornerstone Community Park and the Reidbuilt Centre for Community Leadership Sept. 22. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
The checkered flag is waved as a racer crosses the finish line at the annual soap box derby hosted by Lakeridge Community Church in Rainbow Falls. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Nine-year-old Nolan Czember races in his soap box car modelled after the character Mater from Pixar’s movie Cars at the annual soap box derby hosted by Lakeridge Community Church in Rainbow Falls. Czember and his younger brother Jack, 7, shared the car for the races this year. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Chestermere Fire Services Quinn Terepocki handily beats RCMP Const. Ryan Dobbin at the annual soap box derby hosted by Lakeridge Community Church in Rainbow Falls. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
RCMP Const. Ryan Dobbin is cheered across the finish line at the annual soap box derby hosted by Lakeridge Community Church in Rainbow Falls. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Kids get started down the hill at the annual soap box derby hosted by Lakeridge Community Church in Rainbow Falls. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Prairie Waters School students hi five firefighters as they start the school’s annual Terry Fox Run Sept. 22. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
The Chestermere Scotiabank branch donated $400 in matching funds to the Chestermere Whitecappers Association in support of the Whitecappers recent scavenger hunt fundraiser. Photo Submitted by Peter Tindall