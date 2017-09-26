    Home / News / Local News / Last week in photos – Chestermere

    Last week in photos – Chestermere

    Posted on September 26, 2017
    Amazing Race_B1J5054

    Competitors race up the stairs at John Peake Park to start the annual Rotary Amazing Race Fundraiser Sept. 24. The race saw competitors completing challenges around the city before a celebratory dinner at the Whitecappers. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Amazing Race_B1J5075

    A Competitor in the annual Rotary Amazing Race Fundraiser Sept. 24 places a box of groceries in the Whitecappers kitchen to complete the race’s first challenge. The race saw competitors completing challenges around the city before a celebratory dinner at the Whitecappers. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Amazing Race_E3A8495

    A Competitor in the annual Rotary Amazing Race Fundraiser Sept. 24 competes in the shuffleboard challenge at the Whitecappers kitchen. The race saw competitors completing challenges around the city before a celebratory dinner at the Whitecappers. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Cornestone Park_B1J5001

    Michelle Young and Mayor Patricia Matthews cut the ribbon to officially open the new Cornerstone Community Park and the Reidbuilt Centre for Community Leadership Sept. 22. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Soap Box Derby_B1J5082

    The checkered flag is waved as a racer crosses the finish line at the annual soap box derby hosted by Lakeridge Community Church in Rainbow Falls. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Soap Box Derby_B1J5129

    Nine-year-old Nolan Czember races in his soap box car modelled after the character Mater from Pixar’s movie Cars at the annual soap box derby hosted by Lakeridge Community Church in Rainbow Falls. Czember and his younger brother Jack, 7, shared the car for the races this year. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Soap Box Derby_B1J5144

    Chestermere Fire Services Quinn Terepocki handily beats RCMP Const. Ryan Dobbin at the annual soap box derby hosted by Lakeridge Community Church in Rainbow Falls. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Soap Box Derby_B1J5157

    RCMP Const. Ryan Dobbin is cheered across the finish line at the annual soap box derby hosted by Lakeridge Community Church in Rainbow Falls. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Soap Box Derby_E3A8541

    Kids get started down the hill at the annual soap box derby hosted by Lakeridge Community Church in Rainbow Falls. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Terry Fox Run_B1J4935

    Prairie Waters School students hi five firefighters as they start the school’s annual Terry Fox Run Sept. 22. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Terry Fox Run_E3A8455

    Prairie Waters School students hi five firefighters as they start the school’s annual Terry Fox Run Sept. 22. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Whitecappers Donation

    The Chestermere Scotiabank branch donated $400 in matching funds to the Chestermere Whitecappers Association in support of the Whitecappers recent scavenger hunt fundraiser. Photo Submitted by Peter Tindall

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *