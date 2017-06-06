Learn to sail

In this day and age of eternal busyness does anything seem more appealing than white sails billowing against a clear sky, the brisk feel of the breeze on your face and the gentle motions of the boat as it cleanly slices through the water?

You might think that sailing is hard, but that’s simply not the case. A skilled instructor can teach you the basics in one afternoon and you’ll be able to shove off on your own after a few lessons. Once you’re out on the water, you’ll wonder why you waited so long to learn!

While sailing is great way to enjoy the outdoors, it also requires you to be an active participant. You’ll not only become intimately familiar with all aspects of your boat, but also how your boat relates to its environment in terms of everything from wind to weather.

To be a competent sailor, you only need three basic skills:

First, you must be able to tell which way the wind is blowing. This can be tricky at first but don’t be afraid! Sailboats have gadgets to help you!

Second, you must be able to steer accurately. This takes most folks about five minutes to learn, maybe ten for those who can’t walk and chew gum at the same time! But you can’t trim (adjust) your sails properly unless you can steer in a straight line.

Third, you must learn to recognize when a sail is properly trimmed. Simply ease the line that controls the sail until the leading edge of the sail starts to flutter slightly. Pull the sheet in just enough for the fluttering to stop, and the sail is trimmed.

And that’s sailing in a nutshell!

Learning how to sail doesn’t have to be complicated, especially if you invest in a simple sailing course and start learning on a smaller sailboat. The Yacht Club in Chestermere offers affordable Beginner, Intermediate and Couples sailing programs starting in June. Detailed information available at www.cyc.ab.ca

While sailing is an active endeavour that can involve its share of physical work, it can also be an incredibly relaxing pastime as well. Ask any sailor and he’ll tell you that sailing is more than a sport – it’s a lifestyle…