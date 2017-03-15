Learning to be kind to yourself and others

Chestermerians seeking advice on ways to care for themselves and others are encouraged to check out the Mind, Body and Spirit Expo at the recreation centre March 18.

“Our theme this year is kindness,” said CRCA Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.

She said that the organizers of the expo are really excited by the theme this year.

“It’s a time in the world with what’s happening with politics around us that people are forgetting to be kind and to be loving towards each other,” she said.

Vendors at this year’s expo will be highlighting ways that people can be kind to others and ways to be kind to themselves.

“Too many people forget to be kind to themselves,” said Klinger.

She is expecting between 300 and 400 people to visit the expo which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18 at the Chestermere Regional Recreation Centre.

The Main Hall will be filled with about 50 vendors for the tradeshow while another 15-20 will be in the MPP room for the Positive Wellbeing interactive room.

With the Expo filling the rooms at opposite ends of the recreation centre, the challenge is to ensure that people circulate between the two rooms.

“What we did last year…was a passport to wellness,” said Klinger “they could put it in for a draw…it encourages them to get stamps on both sides.”

Klinger is pretty sure she will run the passport to wellness draw again this year.

Anyone interested in participating in this year’s expo can contact Klinger at the recreation centre at (403)272-7170 ext. 224.