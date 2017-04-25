Lemonade Day gets boost from community sponsors

Without out the support of community sponsors the popular kid’s entrepreneurship program, Lemonade Days, organized by the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce couldn’t exist.

“It wouldn’t be possible,” said chamber Executive Assistant Darlene Tuck.

This year’s major sponsors include the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce as well as FortisAlberta, East Hills Chatters and Tommy Guns, and Driving Force.

Tuck said that it is amazing to see how expensive a program like Lemonade Days can be. Everything from licensing fees to participate in the program to photocopying materials for the kids are supported by sponsors.

“The kids need to have this information, they need to have pens when they come to the mentorship sessions,” she said.

These sponsorships also provide the workbooks that are a key part of the entrepreneurship and small business mentorship sessions that are given to kids as part of the program.

“They help provide the workbooks for the kids on how to understand and become an entrepreneur,” said Chestermere Chamber of Commerce President Frank Lavallee.

He said that each participant package costs about $50, which adds up. This year they have 170 prepared with over 100 kids registered.

The first of these mentorships sessions has already been successfully completed.

“It was very well attended,” said Tuck.

She said that they may have to move a larger location than city hall if attendance continues to be as high.

“It’s getting pretty packed in here,” she said.

The next mentor session is scheduled for the 27 of April.

Richard Hearn, owner of East Hills Chatters and Tommy Gun has become involved in Lemonade Days after he invited last year’s winner, Mackenzie Guider, to set up her lemonade stand at the grand opening of his salons.

Hearn was both impressed with the Lemonade Days program but with Guider and her stand.

“We said to Mackenzie, she could just sell her lemonade and keep whatever proceeds,” he said, “at the end of the day she came and she gave us…like 60 bucks that she had to the charity, which was the children’s hospital.”

Hearn said that she has become his salon’s lemonade mascot, having been invited back to sell her lemonade.

Guider’s success and generosity was inspiring which lead to Hearn deciding to become more involved with Lemonade Days this year.

“Just because of Mackenzie and supporting her last year we wanted to be involved again,” he said.

Individuals or groups interested in supporting Lemonade Days can contact the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce at (403) 770.9680 or by e-mail at info@chestermerechamber.com.