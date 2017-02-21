Levesque’s death ruled a homicide

Strathmore RCMP have deemed the death of 25-year-old Victoria Levesque to be a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the medical examiner Feb. 15.

Levesque’s body was found near Lyalta Feb. 11.

The victim is the sister of Calgary-Bow MLA Deborah Drever.

The family of Levesque released a statement saying that “The news of Victoria’s death has come with shock and deep sadness to her family and friends.”

The family is requesting privacy as they grieve.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact police.