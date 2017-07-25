Lifepath Wellness donates Youth Intern Bursary to Synergy

Synergy would like to thank Lifepath Wellness for their generous donation of a $500 Youth Intern Bursary. Pictured above is Dr. Jed Snatic presenting Synergy interns with this bursary, which will be awarded to a Youth Intern who has helped to implement the Positive Ticketing program. This initiative rewards youth for being positive role models in their community, by recognizing practices such as safe driving and random acts of kindness. Synergy’s Youth Internship Program helps to teach youth important life skills as they engage with the community through many programs and events throughout the year. As these interns play a vital part in the organization, coordination, and execution of many of these events and programs, their hard work is what makes these initiatives possible. If you would like to sponsor a Youth Intern Bursary for a highly-deserving youth, please contact involved@yoursynergy.ca. Thank you once again to Lifepath Wellness for your generosity and support!