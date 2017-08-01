Local business owners win product of the year award

A pair of Chestermere business owners may have a little extra spring in their step after their company won he 2017 Communications Solutions Products of the Year award.

Keith Young and Reo Harb, co-owners of UnitedCloud were delighted to find out that their company had won the award given out by TMC is a global, integrated media company.

“It’s a pleasure to be recognized by TMC for being the Communications Solutions Product of the Year,” said Young, Director of UnitedCloud. “Over the last three years we have worked hard building new features and capabilities.”

“We’re very proud of our team and their accomplishments,” he said.

UnitedCloud provides Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) phones and service.

“Basically your office phone system,” said Operations Manager Michelle Young.

With the owners living in Chestermere, UnitedCloud has its head office just inside Calgary off of 17th Avenue.

They also have offices in Montreal and Calgary.

This award is the first one that UnitedCloud has won said Young’s partner Reo Harb.

He said that the win is a “big thing,” for the company.

“It’s something good to have,” he laughed.

He said that its really nice to see the hard work of everyone at UnitedCloud being recognized by their peers in the industry.

“We were super, super honoured to get that award,” said Michelle.

“This was just that little added, we’re doing a good thing here,” she said.

They credit the award to the excellent customer service and support that they strive for.

Now that they won this award, Harb said that their focus is on maintaining and improving their products and services going forward.

“Stay a few steps ahead of everybody in the market,” he said.

“It shows that we’re doing something right,” said Michelle, “so I think we have to keep doing that something right.”