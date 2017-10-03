Local class entered to win field trip to Imagine Dragons Concert

An East Lake School class has a chance to go on a once in a lifetime field trip to see Imagine Dragons perform live at the Saddledome in Calgary Oct. 11.

Grade 7 student Brynn Foster first heard of the Virgin Radio morning show’s Field Trip to Imagine Dragons contest and with the help of her teacher, Mlle. Alexis Gross. Foster got her class entered in the random draw contest.

“We were actually the first class that qualified for it,” said Foster.

The class now has a one in 13 chance of winning the field trip to the concert. The winner will be announced Oct. 5.

Foster said that her whole class is really into music with most of them being fans of Imagine Dragons.

“A lot of us listen to the same radio in the morning,” said Foster’s classmate Brie Buxton.

“There’s a lot of Imagine Dragons,” said Buxton.

They said that the class is feeling pretty confident in their odds of winning the contest.

Since qualifying, student Alex Lipsett said it has been “hard to sit still,” with all the excitement.

There are 18 students in the class but if they win there is room for a total of 30 students, staff and volunteers to go on the field trip.

If the class wins, the field trip while not having a connection to the curriculum will be a great bonding experience for the class.

“It’s…something special for them to do together as a class,” said their teacher Mlle. Gross.

Gross filled in the online questionnaire to enter the contest but didn’t actually have the radio playing in her classroom in the morning before the students started to arrive.

“I was sitting in my classroom and other teachers started running into my classroom and telling me I had to call the radio,” she said.

She said that although she wasn’t listening to the radio, there was a whole community of people who were and who were calling to tell her.

“We had a lot of the public weighing in and telling me to call right away,” said Gross.