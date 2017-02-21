Local couple vying for dream wedding

A Chestermere couple is competing to win for their dream wedding from a local radio station.

Arnold Henry and his fiancé Stephanie Beninger, the only couple from Chestermere, are competing against nine other couples for votes to win the 98.5 Virgin Radio’s $98,000 Dream Wedding.

“Stephanie and I have tried our best to give back to our community whenever it is possible.

“We hope that our community to help us get as many daily votes as possible until February 26th,” said Henry.

They need people to go online and vote for them for the contest. Henry said the experience has been stressful since the votes are secret until the winner is announced.

“So we have no idea who is ahead or who is winning,” he said.

The couple, who were engaged in Oct. 2015, have been waiting to get married until they can afford to bring both their families together for the wedding.

“My mother, other family and friends lives outside of Canada,” said Henry.

“By winning this dream wedding, I’ll be able to sponsor my mother to come to Canada so that she can attend her first son’s wedding,” he said.

If they are unsuccessful Henry said that the couple probably won’t be getting married any time soon.

“We will continue saving our money to buy our first home to get out of Stephanie’s mom’s basement,” he said, “and maybe go on our first family vacation with our two-year-old son.”

The winner will be announced on Feb. 27 on the radio’s morning show.

The winners will get an all-expense paid wedding and honeymoon at an estimated value of $98,000.

To vote for Henry and Beninger go to either the couples site www.StephanieAndArnold.com or the contest website at http://www.iheartradio.ca/virginradio/calgary/dream-wedding/stephanie-arnold-1.2391763.