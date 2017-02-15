Local girls show off at Cosmetology competition

Eight Chestermere High School (CHS) Students, competed in the first ever Rocky View Divisional Cosmetology Competition Feb. 10 in Airdrie.

“It was intense, I didn’t think I was going to finish my style,” said Grade 11 student Tara Hofer.

For her first competition, Hofer was hugely successful coming in first place in the junior braiding category.

Five out of the eight participating CHS students placed in the top three in their category at the competition.

“I’m extremely proud of them.

“Really excited just to see how excited they were, to see how their styles and techniques turned out,” said CHS Cosmetology Teacher Melody McIntyre.

McIntyre who helped organize the competition was nervous about how well the event would be but had her fears assuaged by the successful competition.

“I think over all it went really well,” she said.

McIntyre said that they had a really good turn out from the Rocky View Schools that offer cosmetology programs.

Considering this year’s turn out, McIntyre doesn’t think they have the classroom space to grow the competition bigger but they are looking at how to improve it for next year.

All the contestants were asked to fill out a survey about their experience at the competition.

“We’re going to go through those suggestions,” said McIntyre, “I’m really excited to see if they…have ideas.”

Grade 11 student Julia Desrochers had a lot of fun competing in the bridal hairstyling category.

“I’m very happy with what I did,” said Desrochers, “I did it better today than I have ever.”

Jewel Brister, another Grade 11 student, is planning on competing at the skills competition in Calgary and really enjoyed her first competition experience in Airdrie.

“I think it was really good…it really got me ready and to know what I have to work on,” said Brister.

All three of the students are planning on going into a career in hairstyling after they finish high school.

Their teacher was really proud of all the students that competed and with the quality of their work.

“For every single student that competed it is was the best I’ve ever seen them do,” said McIntyre.

The goal of the competition was to create a place where students could show off their skills and learn from each other.

The event succeeded in both of these goals.

Although this was the first year of the competition, McIntyre has been teaching cosmetology at CHS for the last three years.

In addition to this competition, the more advanced students even have the opportunity to practice on actual clients who book appointments with at the CHS Cosmetology lab.

For more information or to book an appointment with the CHS Cosmetology program go to https://chscosmetology.youcanbook.me