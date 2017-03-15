Local Ringette Players win Gold at Provincials

The Zone 2 U19A Ringette team made up from players from across Rocky View County won the Alberta Provincial Championships in Rockyford, Alta. March 3–5.

On the team were Chestermerian athletes Amy Pearson and Keegan Gregory along with Langdonite Julia Bishop.

“This is a huge accomplishment and we are so proud of our daughters and the entire Zone 2 team,” said Amy’s mom Deb Pearson.

All three of the girls are alumni of the Indus Ringette Association.

With the win, the team becomes the U19A Team Alberta and will compete against eight other teams at the Provincial Championship to become Team Alberta.