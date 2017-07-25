Local sailors getting ready for the Canada Summer Games

A pair of local sailors will be representing both Chestermere and Alberta when they compete at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg at the end of the month.

“It’s really cool to be representing Alberta as a whole,” said eighteen-year-old competitive sailor Brianna Brand.

She is joined by local sailor Connor Weicht as well as four other members of the Calgary Yacht club with one person from Edmonton rounding out the seven-person Team Alberta sailing team.

Brand, who has been sailing since she was 10, will be competing for the first time at the Summer games.

“It’s a really unique experience,” said Brand, “not just ‘cause you’re getting to sail at such a high level or compete at such a high level but also ‘cause you’re representing more than just yourself.

“Now I go as part of team Alberta to represent Alberta and not just myself and my yacht club.”

Brand and her partner will be competing in the female 29er class at the games.

Since this is her first time at the summer games, Brand isn’t sure what the competition will be like.

She has sailed against the some of the competitors who will be representing Manitoba and B.C. but has no experience against the other teams.

Brand and her partner have consistently beaten the team from Manitoba.

“I think its going to be tough competition but at the same time I think my partner and I will be able to hold our own,” she said.

Since they don’t know what to expect, Brand said that both her and her partners goal is just to sail to the best of their abilities at the games and just see where they end up in the standings.

“Always shooting for the podium though, that’s the goal,” she laughed.

Brand’s fellow Chestermerian, Weicht, started sailing at age 7 at summer camps. Like Brand he has sailed and competed nationally.

Weicht will be competing solo in the laser class at the summer games.

The Canada Summer Games run from July 28 to August 13.