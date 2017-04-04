Local U19A Ringette Team Wins Silver at Westerns

The Zone 2 U19A team continued their success story at the Western Canadian Ringette Championships in Winnipeg over the weekend (March 22-25). Zone 2 represented Team Alberta in the tournament that competed against Team BC, Team Saskatchewan, Team Manitoba and the host Manitoba club team.

The Western Canadian Championships included the U14AA, U16A, U19A and open divisions. There were over 450 athletes playing in the tournament. The competition was fierce as each province sent their best to compete.

Team Alberta team started off against team Manitoba and the home town crowd was very loud. Team Alberta got off to a 4-1 lead after the first period and won 5-2. Goals were from Rovanna Irvin, Taniel Kalbhen, Michaela Kelly, Ashley Lecavalier and Jessica Clyne.

The second game saw Team Alberta take on the host Manitoba club team (East End Transcona Wings). A good first period had Team Alberta up 4-1. However, the host team fought back to get within 2 goals. Team Alberta pushed back to win 8-4 with a 5 goal effort by Kalbhen and goals from Irvin, Clyne and Keegan Gregory.

On the second day, Team Alberta played Team BC. A back and forth game that saw Team Alberta on top 6-3. Irvin and Kalbhen had 2 goals each and Clyne and Breanna McCullough added singles.

In the last round robin game, Team Alberta ran up against the tournament favorite Team Saskatchewan. Only Kalbhen was able to solve the goalie as Team Alberta fell 4-1.

In the semi-final game, Team Alberta found themselves playing the host Manitoba Club. It was a high scoring game that saw the game go into overtime. At 1:52 into the overtime period, Irvin scored her 3rd of the game to give Team Alberta a 9-8 win and an advancement into the Gold Medal game. Other scores include Kalbhen with 4 and singles from Lauren Howes and Julie Bishop.

The final was against Team Saskatchewan. It was a close game with plenty of speed. Team Saskatchewan won 5-2 with Team Alberta winning silver. Gregory and Lauryn Eitzen scored the goals.

Taniel Kalbhen was named to the U19A Allstar team, Danielle Rosenberg won the fastest skater competition and Team Alberta won the overall skills competition.

It was an incredible run for the team in its first year. The local Zone 2 girls have shown they can compete at the local level and the provincial level.