Lots of events planned for annual senior’s week

The second annual Senior’s Week is set to kick off at Camp Chestermere June 5.

“I think we’ve got a really good variety of different types of activities,” said Seniors Week Committee Chairperson Holly Wood.

“There’s something for everyone,” she said.

Lasting from June 5-11, there will be a full day of activities hosted at a different location each day of the event.

“We decided this year that rather than filling up the days with presentations all around Chestermere we would give an organization one day to put on events,” said Wood.

Although the format has changed, Wood said that the variety and quality of activities are just as exciting as last year.

New this year is the participation of Prince of Peace Manor in Seniors week.

Busing will be provided from the recreation centre to Prince of Peace on June 8.

Activities they are hosting include a lunch buffet, walking tour, bingo, and a dance and live entertainment.

Some of the other activities that Wood is particularly looking forward to is the drum circle at the Whitecappers June 9.

“It’s kind of unique,” she said.

She is also looking forward to attending the talk about reading food labels. She attended this talk last year a really enjoyed it.

“Greta does such a fabulous job of putting it into simple terms and not being judgmental,” said Wood.

Through community support, the organizers have been able to keep costs down for the participants.

Include in the supporters is the Chamber of Commerce who donated $150 to Senior’s Week.

“What the donation does is it allows us the ability to subsidize some of the presentations where there’s fees,” said Wood.

The decision to support Seniors Week was an easy one for the chamber. Seniors in Chestermere do a lot to support local businesses and the chamber wanted to give back.

“We were able to come with finances and donate and help out and hopefully they have a successful Senior’s Week,” said Chestermere Chamber of Commerce President Frank Lavallee.

Seniors interested in participating in the week’s events are asked to sign up in advance, either by going to the venue prior to seniors week or by coming to the kick-off at Camp Chestermere June 5.

Details about Seniors Week in Chestermere can be found online at www.seniors-housing.alberta.ca/events.