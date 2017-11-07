The weekend of November 9th-12th will once again see the M15 Rockyview Raiders host the annual Prospects Cup Tournament at the Chestermere Rec Center. This tournament is always a premiere example of hockey at the AAA Minor Midget age level . This year having teams from Western Canada represented out of both the AMMHL and the CSSHL leagues. Some of these players are 2017 WHL draft picks, along with players with bright AJHL and NCAA futures. This year the Raiders have 5 home grown Chestermere players, the biggest representation Chestermere has had on this team in the recent past. Captain Ethan McKibbin, A/C Max Kathol, Moe Hakim, Kyle Bray and Logan Grant are all looking forward to taking the ice in Chestermere for this tournament. Come on by and support the Raiders and their fundraising efforts as there will be raffles and 50/50’s available throughout the weekend. The Raiders would like to say thank you to sponsors and volunteers both from Chestermere, Okotoks and other local areas for making this tournament successful. For tournament schedule and updates http://www.ooaaoilerhockey.ca/prospect-cup or follow us on twitter @2017ProspectsCup.