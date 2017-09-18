Meet your 2017 council candidates – Amy Taylor

Amy Taylor wants to see Chestermere develop into a city that her kids and grandkids can call home for the long term.
“I want to help Chestermere develop responsibly and be sustainable,” she said, “I have the knowledge, experience, drive and our community at heart.”
She would like to see the city stay a warm and friendly small city as it continues to develop and grow.
It is for this reason that Taylor is running for Chestermere City Council.
Improving the communication between residents and council is important to Taylor and is making up a key component of her campaign.
Along with working hard to attend community events, she is making herself accessible to residents by being available for meet and greets at Boston Pizza from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month and at the Waiting Room Café every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“Council is accountable to the people, so let’s get an open dialogue going,” she said.
If elected to council, Taylor promises to keep the dialogue going.
“My focus as Councillor would be to represent the residents in our fine community and bring forward their ideas, concerns and issues to council,” said Taylor.
Currently, Taylor has identified four major issues she believes the next council will need to address; taxes, communication, transit, and community.
“I want to get debt and finances under control,” she said.
She realizes that the solution to the high cost of living in Chestermere won’t be instantaneous.
Taylor would like to see the next council develop a four to eight-year plan for the City that would include regular reports on achievements of both short term and long-term goals.
She would also like to see the relationship with the city’s neighbours repaired and public transit options to be explored.
Although Taylor has not held an elected position before, much of her working life has been spent working for or closely with municipalities in Ontario.
She worked with various government agencies to get a rehabilitation centre for people with head injury started.
Taylor has also worked to improve road safety working with the Transportation Safety Association of Canada as well as several municipalities in Ontario.
“I helped with the issue of traffic safety in the Town of Metcalfe, south of Ottawa, we were able to reduce collisions by 68 per cent,” she said.
For more information about Taylor visit her website at www.amytchestermere.ca or e-mail her at amy@amytchestermere.ca.