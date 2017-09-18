Meet your 2017 Council Candidates – Cathy Burness

As an already active volunteer in the City, Cathy Burness feels she is ready to serve in a different capacity.
“I want to make a difference here in Chestermere and to serve my community,” she said.
After some serious thought Burness has decided to run for city council.
“It had been suggested to me that I may be an asset on City Council,” she said.
“I did my research and it took only a couple of days for me to decide that I could serve,” said Burness.
Through both her volunteerism and job as Assistant Director of the Chestermere Public Library Burness has had the opportunity to meet and engage a large portion of the city’s population.
“I am fortunate to have connected with so many people,” she said.
Her desire to listen and connect with the community is what Burness sees as her biggest strength as she runs for council.
While she does have ideas of how she would like to see Chestermere grow, she realizes that hers is only one opinion.
“I do not come to you with my master plan addressing my beliefs and my vision of Chestermere,” she said.
“If I am successful in winning a seat on council, I will work for you,” said Burness.
Her goal is to be a true representative of the community on city council by continuing to engage and consult with residents.
“I will make myself available to ensure that the people of Chestermere have a voice,” she said.
This commitment to listening to the community addresses what Burness believes is one of the biggest issues for council.
“People don’t feel heard,” she said, “they want to feel that their voices are making a difference.”
Other issues facing the new council include the high utility bills and taxes, the pace of development, crime in the city, the need for more schools, the need for an aging-in-place facility, and the need for more local amenities.
“Most people feel that we are growing much too fast,” she said.
“I don’t have all the answers, but if I am elected, I am confident that along with my fellow councillors, we can make some changes for the good of Chestermere.”
While she plans to let the residents of Chestermere guide council’s focus her strategy at the start of the term is to look for ways to save taxpayers money.
“We have to increase revenue by increasing our commercial tax base and take a comprehensive look at city spending,” said Burness.
“Taxes and utility rates will continue to be out of line, unless we reduce the cost of running the city,” she said.
Burness said that her experience with the library will be valuable in this endeavor.
“[The Library] is a non-profit and there is no allowance for wasted space, time or money,” she said, “I know how to balance a budget.”
Burness invites anyone wanting to know more to check out her website, www.voteforcathy.ca, or Facebook page or to e-mail her at vote4cathy2017@gmail.com.