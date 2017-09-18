Meet your 2017 council candidates Mel Foat

Mel Foat and his running mate Walker want to repair the relationship between city council and Chestermere residents.
“The biggest issue in Chestermere will be to resolve the frustration and hurt that has developed because of little or no transparency,” said Foat.
In the campaign for city councilor, Walker won’t be on the official ballot, but as Foat’s guide dog he will, quite literally, be on the campaign trail every step of the way.
Foat has decided to run in the election to give back to the community and bring resident’s concerns to the forefront.
“My focus on council will be to listen to resident’s needs, and to be open and honest,” he said.
“I will use common sense, over issues brought forward from the last few years, and to those that will arise during the years to come.
“I am determined to find solutions to the problems our city finds itself facing,” said Foat.
One issue he would like to see resolved is the strained relationship with the neighbouring Rocky View County.
He has the experience to back up his promises having worked with all levels of government in the past.
“I sat as a councilor for a 3-year term in Sexsmith, Alberta,” said Foat who moved to Grande Prairie after his term, preventing him from seeking another term.
Foat has also sat on the South Peace Planning Commission and worked with the Alberta Pesticide Recertification.
He was also the president of the Manager’s Association for the Seed Plants of Alberta for 14 years. In this role, he worked to write policy for the Seed Sector Review Program for the Federal Government.
Foat is building his campaign around meeting as many residents as possible.
“I think people who know me, know that I am honest and compassionate,” he said, “when there is a job to be done I will put in the effort and all the time it takes to accomplish and to see it thru to the end.”
As he travels through the city, he invites anyone with questions to stop and have a talk with him.
“Please when you see Walker and I out and about, if you can take the time, stop and chat with me, I would love to hear from you,” he said.
For more information go to www.melfoat.ca or e-mail him at mel@melfoat.ca.