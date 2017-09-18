Meet your 2017 council candidates Michelle Young

Former Chestermere Anchor City News reporter Michelle Young is hoping to turn her passion for the community into a seat on City Council.
“My passion for giving back and love for this community is what is driving me to earn a seat on council,” she said.
Having worked and lived in Chestermere for years, Young believes that she understands the issues facing the city in the coming years.
“I have been involved in this community for many years and in many capacities.
“I was married here, am raising my children here and I plan on living out the rest of my days here,” she said.
Young and her husband are raising their blended family of nine children in Chestermere.
From both her time as a reporter and talking with residents on the campaign trail, she believes that the community is well aware of the big issues facing Chestermere.
“We all know the hot button topics that have really engulfed our community over the past year and a half – an out of balance tax base, high utility rates and rapid growth,” she said.
There are other issues that need to be addressed that haven’t taken as prominent a place in the spot light.
Among these, she feels that the lack of local youth recreational activities, the need for proper seniors housing and support and the strained relationship with Rocky View County need to be priorities for the new council.
She realizes that it will take hard work and determination by whomever makes up the new city council to lead Chestermere through these issues.
“I feel fully ready to jump in with both feet to ensure that Chestermere is the amazing place to call home that I know it is,” said Young.
If elected Oct. 16, Young said that her commitment to residents will be to ensure that they feel heard and represented on their city council.
She has three points that will be her focus as a city councilor.
Young wants to: have an in-depth look at the way projects are prioritized and city spending is approved, to ensure that Chestermere continues to be a place everyone can call home, and make certain that all residential developments meet their full potential.
While Young admits to having no direct experience in politics she feels that much of her private sector experience has prepared her for a position with city council.
“I believe that my two years spent as the reporter for the Chestermere Anchor City News gave me a great deal of insight into the inner workings of our city and many of the processes,”
She also brings years of administrative and project management skills to the table.
“I have a very good pulse on our city and have worked tirelessly to give back to the community, which I hope has helped make it the wonderful place it is,” she said.
For more information or to contact Michelle Young go to www.votemichelle.ca.