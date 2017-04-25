MLA report April 27

Hello Chestermere! It is amazing how a bit of green and some sunshine can lift our spirits. The weather is a bit confused these days with precipitation hovering at the freezing point turning into pesky snowflakes, but the buds are out, and hopefully warmer days will prevail.

I would like to talk a little bit about the Keystone Pipeline. Standing up for pipeline infrastructure has never been more important. You have probably heard the government say how it is responsible for getting Alberta 2 pipelines. They claim they received this permission to rebuild and double existing pipelines for Alberta because of the “social license” they gained by charging you a carbon tax. Did you know that the Government of Alberta and their NDP members are responsible for bringing forward the unfounded claims of environmental destruction that they are now taking credit for avoiding? Yes. That is correct. Energy companies and especially pipeline companies need to play by the rules and not only are they job creators, they have a responsibility to work with the communities they impact, and participate in making sure they follow the policy from government, recognize Indigenous communities, and value the culture and lives of the folks along the pipeline routes. Making unfounded claims of environmental destruction is not ethical, and this rhetoric needs to stop in my opinion. We should be producing more oil, not less, especially given our incredible leadership in environmental stewardship and responsible resource development. Canada is committed to the highest environmental standards in the world. We protect our workers and we have the third largest oil reserves in the world. We protect freedom, the environment, and we are the best place in the world to raise a family. Oil demand is growing, and we should be in the lead for producing a product that provides prosperity for our country.

This past week I asked some questions in the legislature about our schools out here in Chestermere. Did you know that we did not receive one new school in our area? Our High School was on the list for our second year capital plan, and there is no mention of it in the budget, yet the government is content to give you free lightbulbs in your house that you paid for already with your tax dollars. The government loves to throw your tax dollars at a nutrition program in your kids’ schools that does not even promise to put food in bellies. 10 million dollars at a program to teach nutrition, instead of hiring more teachers and aids who are so needed. I wholeheartedly agree that nutrition programs are needed, and that this should be incorporated in our everyday processes in school, beginning with what is served in the average cafeteria for lunch. This however is a program that should have been incorporated with programs that are up and running, and should be focused on feeding hungry children as the Premier so aptly described the program as being. This however is not the truth. It is a nutrition program. Not a food program.

“Free” lightbulbs. Now that’s a program! Did you know that when the Government decided to create this “work” project that Ecofitt was chosen over other less expensive companies? They were the third most expensive on the list, but then again, they are friends of the NDP Government. Ecofitt also gets to “upsell” you in your home, which seems to violate the rules against door to door sales that the Government loves bragging about.

Albertans deserve to have access to information. Alberta’s Information and Privacy Commissioner released a report saying that the government lacks respect for the FOIP act, and they are hiding information. This scandal along with so much bad policy is costing Albertans billions, and the government just keeps on going. My favorite bit of fear-mongering these days is when we are asked by government supporters about what the Wildrose would do differently. Quite simply, efficiently and respectfully managing money that is not mine would be a start. The Government keeps asking why we did not move a single motion to change any line items in the budget, well the reason is simple as well. This government put all of its spending under a couple of very large and undetailed line items. In fact there was almost no clarity as to how the government was going to spend your hard earned dollars.

I had a wonderful meeting with 8 great students from Bishop Carroll High School last week. They have formed Team “Investigate Tachyons” to enter the CERN Beamline contest, one of two Canadian entrants. Some lucky team will get to travel to Switzerland and perform an experiment at the world’s leading centre for experimental physics. The “Tachyon Kids” hope to find evidence that particles with “imaginary mass” exist (or do not exist which in science is equally important). Led by Koi McArthur, team members Brynna Clarke, Nicholas Betancourt-Lee, Carter Matkic, Tarek El Naggar, Urban Pistek, Eyoas Negash, and Kelly Ma have a passion for physics, mathematics, and spreading the word about the beauty of science. I am proud to support them and here’s hoping they win. Whether or not they are chosen, Alberta is the big winner here.

As always, we love to hear from you.