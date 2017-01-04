MLA Report Jan 5

Happy New Year Chestermere! As we head into 2017, I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Chestermere Anchor for allowing me the privilege of writing to you every week, and to the residents of Chestermere for the immense privilege of being able to serve you provincially. This year has been full of trials and tribulations both professionally and personally for everyone, and here we are together, resilient, a community of people who give back, who help their neighbours, who care about the future of their city, who volunteer, who seek to bring out the best in the people around them and are proud of their friends and neighbours when they are successful, and are there to hold their hands when things have not turned out as expected. When we face difficult situations together, I believe we come out with better insight, we come together as a community, and as a province. We here in Alberta have faced many tough battles over the years, and we just dig in. We do not give up, and we fight back with passion, common sense, solutions, and strength. The people of this province are our real asset. We have brought oil out of sand–this is a miracle of science and technology. We brought American fracing to Canada in the 1950’s (before television arrived in Alberta) and the industry has been using unconventional methodologies ever since to bring up oil and gas. The sophistication of this field of subsurface extraction is another miracle of science and technology. As always my desire is to share information, and to start a conversation. We must be responsible stewards of our land, water and air. We must always strive to leave the land close to its original state. There are many things that given the right opportunity, the appropriate regulations, and the right economic environment that would lead to solutions and even better environmental stewardship. As Albertans we should always be striving to do better, to be more efficient, to use less water, and to do our part. Unfortunately the Alberta government is going to tax you for everything you use all packaged up in a tidy little package called the carbon tax, which will make us less competitive and does absolutely nothing to mitigate green house gases. In fact we do not even know where that money will be spent, and we know as the government “rebates” low income folks with their own money that every dollar they took from us in the first place is now worth less in the hands of the government.

My family, my staff at the MLA’s office and I would like to wish you all so much happiness and prosperity in the New Year. We will be here as always to hear your concerns, and to make sure this government hears your voice. I would like to leave you with a poem that reminds me of our community, and the tremendous pride I feel every time I have the privilege of telling people where I live and the incredible folks I represent.

“May Light always surround you;

Hope kindle and rebound you.

May your Hurts turn to Healing;

Your Heart embrace Feeling.

May Wounds become Wisdom;

Every Kindness a Prism.

May Laughter infect you;

Your Passion resurrect you.

May Goodness inspire

your Deepest Desires.

Through all that you Reach For,

May your arms Never Tire.”

― D. Simone