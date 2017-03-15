MLA Report March 16

Hello Chestermere! Well the Legislature is back in session with the Throne Speech. I thought I would share some of my reaction to the Government’s claim they are “making life better for Albertans”:

Last year we saw many, many Albertans standing up against a Government that wants to alter the very fabric of our community. They stood up against actions of a Government that insult the people who built this province. We’ve seen so many Albertans actually gather at the steps of the Legislature trying to be heard. We have seen a Government that is bent not only on altering the very province that they are privileged to govern but also the people who live here.

Governments can only blame low oil prices for a short period of time. Solid economic policy and fiscal policy are the keys to surviving these terrible economic times. This, however, would only become clear to this Government had they reached out to Albertans, asked them about their needs, and provided real solutions for living through this downturn. This Government has blamed the Opposition for public concern over unpopular and unwanted legislation and regulations, accused us of fear mongering, and sidestepped accountability to Albertans. They claim that the concerns that we bring on behalf of Albertans to this Legislature are exaggerations. It’s time for the Government to get off their talking points, I think. The language that is being used belies the opening statement of this throne speech, where it states, “We are an open and inclusive society built on enduring values: compassion, hard work, and justice.” This Government has belittled the very people that they are put here to represent. This Government has said to Albertans who are saying that they can’t afford the cost of the Carbon Tax to “take the bus”. The Government will never win the hearts and minds of Albertans in this way.

I was surprised to hear in the Throne Speech that the Government has “brought down the rate of spending thoughtfully and prudently”. Well, we only need to look at the billions of dollars in debt repayment, the lowering of our triple-A rating, which I know doesn’t seem to be a very big deal to them, and the expanding bureaucracy to see that this claim in no way reflects the reality of their actions and it certainly does not meet the needs of this province.

What Government that truly wanted to make life better would bring back a capacity market for electricity and then sell it to Albertans as trying to help families when we all know that that cost of electricity will be hidden in every other tax you pay? What Government interested in making things better would spend $9 million on a campaign for a Carbon Tax when we have massive levels of child poverty in this province? Nine million dollars in the pockets of those families through tax breaks and education: that could have changed lives.

In the Government’s own words, “Alberta’s energy industry creates good jobs, and good jobs are the bedrock of a strong province.” Everyday Albertans expect that when we are thrown under the bus by people in other nations who call our oil sands dirty that this Government will be the first to stand up and educate and alter the untrue perceptions of our environmental stewardship. Some of these perceptions are courtesy of this Government. It is now time to fix that. That is how you make life better for Alberta families.

I would like to give another shout-out to Albertans for their work in pressuring this Government and others into fulfilling, partially, their commitment to reducing school fees and to the Government for taking this very first step. I believe we can go further. The numbers in this reduction did not include the Carbon Tax, so unfortunately, what should have been helpful for Albertans is only going to have minimum impact because of increased taxes, Carbon Taxes, out-of-control spending, expanded size of Government, and new spending commitments.

We’re thrilled to see that parents will be consulted outside the structure of predetermined surveys in modernizing the curriculum. Again, to the people of this magnificent province: this is your victory lap. We will be watching to make sure that this Government follows through with its promise of parental involvement in the curriculum rewrite, choice in education, and local decision-making at the board levels. We saw this Government tear apart a home-schooling community, and we will be watching closely this Government’s commitments to funding independent schools.

We, unfortunately, see very confusing commitments to literacy, numeracy, and testing for our kids. If we expect to give our kids the best education possible, we need to look at some proven teaching strategies. Our children are not guinea pigs, and Albertans will not sit back and watch this Government experiment with our children any longer.

I look forward to seeing how this Government will provide accessibility to services for our very able special-needs people. This Government has the opportunity to lead by example through collaboration with all Albertans, but so far what we’ve seen from this Government is labeling and dividing, trying to pit groups of Albertans against each other in a race for scarce resources. The Government has created anger and distrust where there was once open discussion and thoughtful discourse.

I will be having a Town Hall Saturday April 8, 6 to 9 PM in the MPP Room at the Recreation Centre. Wildrose Leader Brian Jean will speak about the best path forward for conservatives in Alberta. Watch my Facebook page for details.

As always, we love to hear from you!