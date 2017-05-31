MP Report – Canada 150 Certificates and Medals

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CANADA! It’s 150 years since Canada was born as a country. In our communities in our constituency, we are celebrating with barbecues, parades, parties in our communities.

We have great volunteers organizing these celebrations in our communities; please help us to recognize them. I will be awarding special Canada 150 Certificates and Medals to Bow River constituents who have made a remarkable contribution to our communities.

Do you know people who have:

• Gone Above and Beyond

• Been outstanding contributors to the Bow River Riding

• Been tireless volunteers for various causes or organizations within our many communities, especially for Canada 150 events

I know that there are many of these people in our Riding, who have made an incredible difference in our communities. I want to hear who these people are.

Please call my office to nominate somebody for this initiative. It’s important that we recognize residents of the Bow River Riding for their incredible contributions to our communities.

I know we are all very excited and enthusiastic about celebrating the 150th year of our great nation, and I am inviting you to celebrate by nominating somebody who gives a part of themselves back to their community.

I have also made an appeal to each and every one of you to come and see your Parliament in this 150th year of Confederation. The Centre Block will be closed for up to 15 years beginning in the summer of next year, so the best time to see your buildings right now.

I recognize the Honourable Rona Ambrose, Interim Leader of the Official Opposition and of the Conservative Party. She announced this week that she would be leaving politics altogether to move on to other projects. After 13 years as M.P., Minister of the Crown, and now Leader of the Official Opposition, she has conducted herself with dignity, grace, and stature. I hope you will join me in recognizing her contribution to Canada.

Please contact one of my offices with any questions or comments.

Brooks office at 1-844-241-0020 or martin.shields.c1@parl.gc.ca

Strathmore at 403-361-2980 martin.shields.c2@parl.gc.ca

Ottawa at 613-992-0761 or martin.shields@parl.gc.ca.